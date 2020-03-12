Jeremy Ooi, co-founder of Kaigan Video video games, explains how he and his workers grew to turn into the typical cell phone shopper take pleasure in into recreation mechanics inside the “found phone” SIMULACRA horror video video games. …
Deep Dive: Turning phone UX into game mechanics in horror game SIMULACRA 2
March 12, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- Deep Dive: Turning phone UX into game mechanics in horror game SIMULACRA 2
- The 10 Best Superhero Movies That Aren’t Marvel Or DC
- Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe to United States for 30 Days
- The Players Championship 2020: How to watch The Players Championship golf – TV, live stream, dates, times
- Trump to meet Irish PM as fall-out from EU travel ban continues – live updates
Add Comment