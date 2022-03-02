Deep pain in football for the death of two players during the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine It began with increased tension in Kiev, increasingly besieged by troops sent by Vladimir Putin, while bombing continues in other parts of the country.

In the last hours, the international union of international soccer players (FIFPRO) lamented the death of the first two Ukrainian players, Vitalii Sapylo21 years old, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, as a result of the war in Eastern Europe. “Our thoughts are with the families, friends and teammates of the two young Ukrainian players Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko.the first two football losses reported in this war. Rest in peace”, signed the entity through its official social media channels through the words of the body it presides over David Aganzohead of the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE).

The athletes performed in categories that are not professional. Vitalii Sapylo died in Kiev facing the entry of Russian troops into the capital of their country and Dmytro Martynenko died with his mother after a bomb hit their home.

FIFPRO yesterday joined the sports organizations that claimed the suspension of the Russian Football Federation and asked support to evacuate innocent people caught in the middle of warinitiated by the entry of the Russian army into the territory of Ukraine on February 24th.

The official statement that lamented the death of Ukrainian footballers

What’s more, five other people died in an attack by Russian military forces on the Kiev TV towerand the Ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelenskycondemned the aggression, which also affected the memorial that recalls the slaughter of thousands of Jews by Nazism. “According to preliminary data, five people died and five were injured” in this attack that also caused the interruption of the broadcasting of the channels, indicated the Ukrainian State Service for Emergency Situations on its website. Facebook.

The attack, on the sixth day of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, “touched” tower equipment, the Interior Ministry said. “Chains won’t work for some time”, but the systems “help” will make it possible for some television stations restore your broadcast soonadded the official.

The television tower is in the same neighborhood as the site of Chapter YarA place where The Nazis committed a massacre against Jews during World War II. This place is currently an important memorial built in 2016.

On the official page of the memorial they remember that “between 1941 and 1943, the Nazis shot between 70,000 and 100,000 people in Babyn Yarincluded almost the entire Jewish population of Kievmaking it a significant point on the devastating map of the Holocaust.”

The Ukrainian president, meanwhile, condemned the attack through a message on his account. Twitter: “To the world: What is the use of saying never more for 80 years, if the world falls silent when a bomb falls on the same site as Babyn Yar? At least five dead. History is repeating itself…

For his part, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriï Iermakalso expressed his rejection through the social network: “These barbarians are massacring the victims of the Shoah for the second time”.

