Deep pain in Uruguayan football: Omar Borras, the coach who led Celeste to the 1986 World Cup and won the 1983 Copa América, died at the age of 93

The charrúa entity lamented the death of the former coach

Charrúa football is going through deep pain due to the death of one of its idols that took Celeste to the top of America. It is that according to the Uruguayan Football Association, Omar Borraschampion trainer America Cup with the national team in 1983 and that took the eastern representative to the World Cup that was played in Mexico in 1986, he died in Montevideo to the 93 years.

The strategist was born in the South American capital in 1929 and as leader of the national team he led his country’s team in 54 timeswhich made him the second with more commitments at the head of The light bluesecond only to Maestro Oscar Tabarez that accumulates 221.

The Uruguayan idol began his work as part of the coaching staff that participated in the World Cup in Englandin 1966beside Ondino Viera and shortly after classified Wanderers in 1975 for the first time to one Libertadores Cupwhich meant consolidating the first developing team that achieved international participation.

After directing two friendlies in 1977, erase took over at the head of Uruguay in 1982 and led his first match February 20th in a friendly against South Korea which ended 2-2. The following year he led the Celeste to get your twelfth Copa America in a contest that was played without a fixed venue. Uruguay defeated Venezuela, Chile, Peru and in the end for 2-0 a Brazilin the Centenarywith annotations from Enzo Francescoli and Victor Hugo Diego. In the second leg they equalized 1-1 in the stadium New source, of Salvador of Bahia, with a goal from Carlos ‘Pato’ Aguilera about the end of the match.

for him world of Mexico formed a team with the continental champion base and after qualifying for the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage (1-1 draw with West Germanydefeat with Denmark by 6-1 and another equality with Scotland 0-0) said goodbye to the contest when falling with the Argentina for the slightest difference. The both of Pedro Pasculli marked the Uruguayan elimination in the Río de la Plata classic and headed to the Albiceleste to his second conquest in the most coveted contest on the planet.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE URUGUAYAN ENTITY IN ITS SOCIAL NETWORKS

We mourn the death of Omar Borrás, who was the technical director of Uruguay. He became champion of the Copa América in 1983, and directed the Qualifiers and the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. Our condolences to his family, friends and relatives. Rest in peace.

