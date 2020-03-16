Deep Water’s Ana De Armas Calls Co-Star Ben Affleck’s Talent ‘Infinite’ As Dating Rumors Swirl

Go away a Remark
Knives Out and No Time To Die’s Ana de Armas has been seen hanging out with Ben Affleck in latest weeks and now she’s spoken out about her work with the a-lister. The 2 met whereas filming the upcoming film Deep Water, a couple of couple in a loveless marriage who find yourself pushing one another to the brink. Now, as courting rumors swirl, de Armas is asking his expertise “infinite.”
In a latest profile for Vogue Spain, the actress talked about her early Spanish TV profession. A transfer to the US prompted her to study English and he or she quickly began touchdown roles in movies like Blade Runner 2049. She’s an precise sizzling commodity at this level and her newest film, James Bond’s 25th official outing No Time To Die would have come out subsequent month if it hadn’t been shuffled to accommodate quarantine associated to coronavirus. Whereas we anticipate that launch, she’s additionally beginning to discuss Deep Water, saying,
The primary time we learn the scenes collectively, it grew to become fairly clear he was going to do one thing distinctive with a really advanced position. His character is the engine of the story and requires him to maneuver between tragedy and irony or between realism and essentially the most absurd comedy. Not solely does he know learn how to do it with ease, he additionally manages to shock you in each shot. His expertise is infinite.
Deep Water ought to be an attention-grabbing and complicated film as Ana de Armas appears to be explaining alongside together with her very constructive compliments towards Ben Affleck and his appearing course of. It is primarily based on a psychological thriller by Patricia Highsmith that you would be able to even learn proper now whereas quarantined do you have to so select to take action.
Over the previous few weeks there have been some inklings that Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been seeing one another. They reportedly traveled to Havana, as de Armas hails from Cuba, earlier than capping off a visit in Costa Rica the place paparazzi caught Affleck along with his arm round her waist. Then, as lately as yesterday, Ana de Armas was seen heading to a enterprise assembly in Hollywood driving Ben Affleck’s automobile.
Now she’s saying very nice issues about Ben Affeck in Vogue. Though, to be sincere, even Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner has had good issues to say about Ben Affleck. There’s quite a bit that’s been written about Ben Affleck’s troubles and the actor himself has been open about rehab and extra forward of the discharge of The Manner Again, however basically folks appear to get alongside fairly effectively with the actor.
If the rumor mill holds true and Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck find yourself being a long-term factor, it gained’t be the primary excessive profile relationship for both actor. Affleck famously dated Jennifer Lopez earlier than marrying Jennifer Garner. Affleck was additionally tied to actress Gwyneth Paltrow within the late nineties.
Ana de Armas was additionally married beforehand to Mar Clotet, a Spanish actor and mannequin. She was additionally beforehand tied to Spanish author and director David Victori.
Sadly, it is going to be a couple of months earlier than we get to see what sort of chemistry Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have on the large display. Deep Water isn’t anticipated to hit theaters till November of this yr. (Though given the present theatrical launch local weather, maybe that’s a very good factor.)
