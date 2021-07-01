Deepa Balu Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Movies, Pictures

Deepa Balu is a physician and actress featured on Tamil youtube channels. She is understood for her thought movies at the Naakout youtube channel. A few of her viral contents are 2k Kathali (Thaen Mittai), Mr. Onesidelover, Kinds of Women Proposal, and extra. She additionally featured in some quilt songs. Deepa will likely be observed in Kollywood initiatives quickly. Take a look at beneath for Deepa Balu wiki, bio, internet sequence, films, TV presentations, and extra.

Deepa Balu Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Deepa Balu Actual Title Deepa Nickname Ammu Occupation Physician & Actress Date of Start 01 July 1999 Age 22 (As of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Balu

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date College Brindhavan Upper Secondary College School But to be up to date Spare time activities Listening Track, Make-up and Dance Start Position Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, India Place of origin Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Deepa Balu’s Legit Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

twitter.com/iam_Deepabalu

instagram.com/deepabalu__official/

Attention-grabbing information about Deepa Balu

She has greater than 308k fans (as of July 2021) on Instagram.

Deepa most commonly made her movies with actor Guru Lakshmanan.

Deepa Balu Pictures

Let’s see the newest pictures of Deepa Balu,

