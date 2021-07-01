Deepa Balu Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Movies, Pictures

Deepa Balu Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Movies, Pictures

Deepa Balu is a physician and actress featured on Tamil youtube channels. She is understood for her thought movies at the Naakout youtube channel. A few of her viral contents are 2k Kathali (Thaen Mittai), Mr. Onesidelover, Kinds of Women Proposal, and extra. She additionally featured in some quilt songs. Deepa will likely be observed in Kollywood initiatives quickly. Take a look at beneath for Deepa Balu wiki, bio, internet sequence, films, TV presentations, and extra.

Deepa Balu Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Deepa Balu
Actual Title Deepa
Nickname Ammu
Occupation Physician & Actress
Date of Start 01 July 1999
Age 22 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Balu
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
College Brindhavan Upper Secondary College
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Listening Track, Make-up and Dance
Start Position Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, India
Place of origin Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Deepa Balu’s Legit Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

twitter.com/iam_Deepabalu

instagram.com/deepabalu__official/

Attention-grabbing information about Deepa Balu

  • She has greater than 308k fans (as of July 2021) on Instagram.
  • Deepa most commonly made her movies with actor Guru Lakshmanan.

