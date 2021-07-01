Deepa Balu Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Movies, Pictures

Deepa Balu is a physician and actress featured on Tamil youtube channels. She is understood for her thought movies at the Naakout youtube channel. A few of her viral contents are 2k Kathali (Thaen Mittai), Mr. Onesidelover, Kinds of Women Proposal, and extra. She additionally featured in some quilt songs. Deepa will likely be observed in Kollywood initiatives quickly. Take a look at beneath for Deepa Balu wiki, bio, internet sequence, films, TV presentations, and extra.
Deepa Balu Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Title
|Deepa Balu
|Actual Title
|Deepa
|Nickname
|Ammu
|Occupation
|Physician & Actress
|Date of Start
|01 July 1999
|Age
|22 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Balu
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|Brindhavan Upper Secondary College
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Listening Track, Make-up and Dance
|Start Position
|Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, India
|Place of origin
|Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
[/su_table]
Deepa Balu’s Legit Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
twitter.com/iam_Deepabalu
instagram.com/deepabalu__official/
Attention-grabbing information about Deepa Balu
- She has greater than 308k fans (as of July 2021) on Instagram.
- Deepa most commonly made her movies with actor Guru Lakshmanan.
Deepa Balu Pictures
Let’s see the newest pictures of Deepa Balu,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.