Deepa Mehta Prepares Women-Centric ‘Get Out’ Style Horror Film

Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta’s subsequent movie is a “Get Out”-style supernatural thriller, she revealed on Tuesday.

Talking at a digital occasion organized by Indian socio-cultural group, the Prabha Khaitan Basis, Mehta mentioned, “There’s a horror movie that I’m engaged on, which I’m so intrigued about as a result of it’s like ‘Get Out,’ a supernatural thriller, which really is about girls.”

Mehta can also be growing Madhuri Vijay’s award-winning 2019 novel “The Far Discipline” as one among her subsequent tasks with Huma Qureshi, the star of her Netflix sequence “Leila.”

“The Far Discipline” traces the journey of a girl from Bengaluru to the troubled Kashmir area in quest of a misplaced determine from her childhood. It received the 2019 JCB Prize for literature. Mehta say the novel adaptation will take a while.

Mehta’s “Humorous Boy,” primarily based on Sri Lankan-Canadian creator Shyam Selvadurai’s 1994 Lambda-winning coming-of-age novel explores a homosexual love story towards the backdrop of battle between Sri Lanka’s Sinhala and Tamil communities.

Regardless of optimistic evaluations for the movie, Mehta obtained some flak as a result of a restricted Tamil illustration. “In Sri Lanka, to be homosexual continues to be a prison offence; it’s a really courageous novel,” Mehta mentioned in the course of the occasion. “Shyam, if he has any regrets, is that how ever a lot he tried to get a Tamil particular person to direct it, no one got here ahead to choice the ebook. Now he loves the movie and has made me an honorary Tamil.”

Selvadurai is of combined Tamil-Sinhala heritage.

“Humorous Boy” was briefly Canada’s entry within the Oscars’ worldwide function class till the Academy deemed it ineligible because of the quantity of English-language dialogue within the movie. It bowed on Netflix in choose territories and was distributed within the U.S. by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing. The movie is now competing in the very best image and different classes on the Academy Awards.

Mehta was additionally requested about the potential for additional episodes of her Netflix present “Leila” (2019), which was primarily based on a dystopian novel by Prayaag Akbar. “It was very true to the India of immediately, though it’s presupposed to be dystopian,” Mehta mentioned. “I believe that there’s no approach that Netflix India, which has modified radically — I’m not saying for the higher or worse, I believe it’s simply, all the pieces modifications — there’s no approach they might contact it. So sadly not: no ‘Leila’ for Netflix.”