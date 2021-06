Deepa Shankar is a well-liked south Indian artist who were given well-known in the course of the Vijay TV blockbuster display “Prepare dinner with Comali“. She additionally performed a supporting function in more than a few films and serials. She contested in Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Display along with her husband Shankar. She is part of Superstar Vijay TV’s amusing display “Comedy Raja Kalakkal Rani”. Dheepa did a outstanding function in Mayandi Kudumbathar, Kadaikutty Singam, and Physician.