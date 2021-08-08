Deepika Padukone Aka Meenamma Celebrates 8 Years Of Chennai Specific

Whilst Deepika Padukone have been turning in hits for some time, it was once Chennai Specific that type of cemented her place as probably the most bankable actress within the trade. Having already delivered nice performances in Cocktail and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, her Meenamma in Chennai Specific took the cake.

Chennai Specific did extraordinarily neatly on the Field Place of business and likewise was some type of a social media sensation. It additionally ensured that scripts stay coming to her. On Chennai Specific’s eighth anniversary, Deepika Padukone has shared a tale to have a good time the film.

At the paintings entrance, Deepika has a thrilling slate of flicks from Mahabharata, Nag Ashwin’s Pan-Indian subsequent with Prabhas, The Intern remake (with Amitabh Bachchan), Pathan with Shahrukh, Shakun Batra’s subsequent and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.