Deepika Padukone Commences Taking pictures For ‘Pathan’ While Operating On Two Different Tasks Concurrently

Deepika Padukone

23 Jul 2021

Deepika Padukone is a perfectionist in relation to her paintings, and it’s slightly observed in every film that she’s a part of. Now that the lockdown has eased, many production houses have started operating in complete swing and Deepika has her arms complete with some in truth interesting and exciting big-budget tasks.

Deepika shall be briefly be observed in Pathan along Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and this movie may also mark SRK’s go back to the huge show after a chronic hollow! The actress who has been shuttling between a large number of tasks and has already wrapped up one taking photos time table for Pathan and Shakun Batra’s next which is still beneath wraps. Except motion pictures, she will also be working on helping the frontline personnel along with her program, Frontline Lend a hand via her foundation, LiveLoveLaugh and The Deepika Padukone Closet. DP may also celebrity in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and fans are already going gaga over it!

Talking about her schedules, a provide close shares-

Deepika has already wrapped one time table of Pathan shoot in Mumbai and one time table of her film with Shakun Batra since then. She is now going to begin out one different time table of the Pathan shoot. Except this, initial discussions for Fighter have begun too, with the film taking place floor early next 12 months.

At the paintings front, Deepika has an exciting line-up along with tasks like Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India film along Prabhas, The Intern remake, Mahabharata, Fighter, ’83, Pathan and Shakun Batra’s next.