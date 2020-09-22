Deepika Padukone’s WhatsApp chat is going viral in the drugs case, she spoke to the manager – what is the goods?

new Delhi: Today, after the investigation started in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, its wires have started connecting with the world of narcotics. NCB is constantly investigating the smuggling of drugs and use of drugs in Bollywood by NCB. Meanwhile, the NCB has a new chat, according to which it is being claimed that famous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is seen talking to Jaya Saha’s manager Karishma. Also, they are seen talking about narcotics in the conversation. Let me tell you that Jaya was questioned by the NCB recently. Jaya was Sushant’s talent manager. Also Read – Deepika Padukone’s chat with the manager went viral, she was demanding drugs, said, “What is the goods?”

According to Jaya's WhatsApp chat, the names of four people are coming up – DNSK (D-Deepika Padukone, S-Shraddha Kapoor, N-Namrata Shirodkar and K i.e. Karisma). According to NCB officials, there are many chats between Jaya Saha and Karishma. Let me tell you that many film personalities were given facilities like manager etc. by Quan company, this company is also related to Deepika Padukone. According to the viral WhatsApp chat, Deepika talks to Karishma about drugs.

Deepika- do you have stock?

Miracle- Yes, but I am in Bandra.

Deepika- Is it a hash?

Miracle- Hash is no hemp.

Miracle- I can send Amit.

Deepika- Yes, please.

Miracle- Amit is taking it.

Deepika- Is it a hash?

Miracle- Hash is no hemp.

Let us know that many big names are being revealed in drug connection one by one. NCB is slowly questioning everyone. Recently, the names of many actresses were revealed by Riya Chakraborty. Speaking on this matter, Kangana Ranaut, while indirectly targeting Deepika, said that the rich star kids ask their manager – what is the goods?

note- India.com does not confirm the veracity of any such WhatsApp chats that are going viral on social media.