Def Jam Boosts P.R. Team With Three Key Moves

Def Jam Recordings has made three strikes to “strengthen and refresh” its publicity group: Lauren Ceradini has been appointed senior vice chairman, media and artist relations; Renata Muniz has been promoted to vice chairman; and Joanne Hunter has been appointed senior director (pictured above L-R, respectively), it was introduced right this moment by Gabe Tesoriero, EVP of media and artist relations for the Common Music Group division.

Ceradini started her profession in 2005 with Rogers & Cowan after which was named head of publicity at Epic Data, the place she labored intently with Sade, the Michael Jackson property and Fifth Concord, amongst many others. She additionally served as VP of Publicity for Capitol Data, and most just lately labored at DC-based strategic advisory agency Smith & Firm. In her new function at Def Jam, Ceradini will oversee Def Jam’s publicity actions on the West Coast, and can devise technique and execute campaigns for a portfolio of each main stars like Massive Sean, YG, Logic and a pair of Chainz, and creating artists like Neveah Jolie.

“Lauren is a dynamic, inventive, absolute celebrity government and somebody whose work I’ve at all times deeply admired,” mentioned Tesoriero. “Lauren takes us to a different degree, interval.”

“It’s an honor to take the following step in my profession at an iconic label like Def Jam,” mentioned Ceradini. “Gabe is really a drive on this enterprise, and with a lot thrilling progress on the horizon for the label, and our roster of marquee stars and thrilling rising artists, I stay up for working with him, Jeff Harleston, Wealthy Isaacson and all the group.”

Muniz started her first stint with Def Jam publicity in 2012 and has served as senior director since 2018. She started her profession in music in 2010 with Republic Data, and has held positions at Epic Data as Senior Director, and 42 West Public Relations. In her time at Def Jam, she has labored intently with Grammy-winning singer Alessia Cara – overseeing PR all through her profession – in addition to Jhene Aiko, Teyana Taylor and rising artists Kaash Paige, Danileigh, and Saint Bodhi.

“Having labored alongside Renata for nearly a decade, she has grown to be very very like household to me,” mentioned Tesoriero. “Nothing in my skilled profession has made me prouder than to look at Renata’s development into the kinetic, charming, wickedly humorous, hyper-talented powerhouse of an government she has develop into.”

“Rather less than a decade in the past, Gabe gave this Jersey woman my first actual likelihood to work at this iconic label and has confirmed to be a useful confidant, mentor and supporter,” mentioned Muniz. “I’m proud to work with him and our wonderful group.”

Hunter returns to Def Jam, the place she started her skilled profession in music in 2012. In 2016, she started a four-year stint at Capitol Data publicity, first as supervisor and later as director, previous to her return to Def Jam earlier this 12 months. Based mostly in L.A., Joanne’s flourishing roster contains YG, Massive Sean and rising South Central star Bino Rideaux.

“Joanne’s return principally completes me,” mentioned Mr. Tesoriero. “She is the form of human and teammate who’s so good, who you root for thus exhausting, when she had a chance to construct a life in LA, and to work with my expensive pal Ambrosia Healy at Capitol, I virtually pushed her out the door. Now she’s again house with us, with an amazing alternative to maneuver ahead in her profession, and I do know Ambrosia feels the identical!”