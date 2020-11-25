Def Jam Launches as Frontline Label in the U.Okay.

Common Music U.Okay. has right now introduced the launch of 0207 Def Jam, a brand new frontline label and the U.Okay. dwelling of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label, which can be helmed by newly minted co-presidents, Ghanaian London-born twin brothers Alec and Alex Boateng.

Confusingly, the label will truly be referred to as 0207 Def Jam, which takes the first a part of its title and inspiration “from a phone code in London as a nod to the music, tradition and artwork the UK is famed for,” together with the legendary Def Jam label.

Alongside his brother, Alex (pictured above, left, we predict) takes the helm after 10 years at Common Music UK, most lately as president of Island Data’ first City Division. After taking the function in 2018 he oversaw UK campaigns for Drake, Tiwa Savage, Buju Banton, Nav, Giggs, Unknown T, Ray BLK, M Huncho, Tekno and Miraa Could. He’s additionally a member of Common Music’s Job Power for Significant Change, which was created as a driving power for inclusion and social justice. He joined Common Music in 2010 in a digital function at Island Data earlier than happening to carry positions in advertising and marketing and A&R. He began his music profession balancing a advertising and marketing diploma with DJing, a number of shifts at radio and working his personal advertising and marketing and promotions firm along with his then BBC 1Xtra colleague G Cash, shifting on to consulting roles with Atlantic Data, Polydor and AATW.

Alec joins 0207 Def Jam after seven years at Warner Music, most lately as co-head of A&R at Atlantic, the place he performed a pivotal function in the success of acts like Jess Glynne, Stormzy, Burna Boy, Rita Ora, and lots of extra. A seasoned broadcaster, he additionally spent over a decade at BBC 1Xtra the place he hosted the breakfast present for a number of years and a sequence of different specialist reveals with a give attention to breaking new British music. Beforehand, he labored at Ministry of Sound after which started working his personal co-owned music firm alongside the late trade lawyer Richard Antwi.

Alex’s former Island colleague Amy Tettey can be becoming a member of the staff as managing director after 11 years, the previous 4 as finance director. Alongside Amy, Jacqueline Eyewe (beforehand of Atlantic) and Char Grant (from BMG Publishing) be part of as advertising and marketing director and A&R director respectively.

Alec and Alex report back to Common Music UK Chairman & CEO David Joseph. He says, “Bringing the Boateng brothers collectively at 0207 Def Jam is a crucial second in British tradition. Alec and Alex have at all times executed issues their very own manner with success at all times fast to comply with. They’ve already assembled an exceptionally gifted prime staff with a transparent imaginative and prescient for this thrilling new chapter in the historical past of certainly one of the world’s most well-known labels”.

Jeff Harleston, interim Chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings mentioned, “It’s a excellent match having Alex and Alec at the helm of 0207 Def Jam. Their creativity, artist relationships, and reference to tradition are all key parts which have made Def Jam such an necessary label for over 35 years. I’ve little question that Alex, Alec and their staff will solely make the label and the model even stronger.”

Alec Boateng says, “Music, artwork and artists actually, actually matter. I’m tremendous excited to play a management function in this sensible new area we’re creating for superb music and expertise to reside and evolve. An area which can assist each our groups and our artists to be the finest model of themselves.”

Alex Boateng says, “Particularly in these instances, this can be a actual privilege. I’m proud our collective journey now contains partnering a legendary label with a method that solely London and the UK can present. Wanting ahead to watching and guiding the place the music and artwork takes the journey subsequent.”