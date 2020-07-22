Def Jam Names Egomeli Hormeku Senior VP and Creative Director

Egomeli Hormeku has been appointed Senior Vice President & Creative Director, Def Jam Recordings, firm EVP and GM Wealthy Isaacson introduced. In accordance with the announcement, Hormeku will present inventive oversight in content material creation, digital and social methods, and model identification and partnerships. Based mostly in New York, he’ll report back to Isaacson.

“A profitable mover and shaker within the ultra-competitive New York Metropolis branding group for the previous decade, Ego has constructed a portfolio and community which might be second to none,” stated Mr. Isaacson. “As Def Jam continues its fourth decade because the world’s primary vacation spot for hip-hop tradition, Ego may have a broad palette with which to work his magic.”

“There’s no higher time than now to redefine what Def Jam means to music, cement what the label means to black tradition, and finally swell the model’s affect on a worldwide scale,” Hormeku stated. “It’s easy. I’m at Def Jam as a result of I owe Def Jam. It raised me. Not solely is it the soundtrack to years which have molded my life and love for music, however its impression is the inspiration for my creativity all through my profession.

“It’s an thrilling time on the label, and with new management from Jeff Harleston and Wealthy Isaacson, there’s a renewed sense of creativity, tenacity, technique and duty,” he continued. “For this reason Def Jam is so essential. If there was an obligation to uphold the integrity of black tradition, the label is uniquely positioned to take action. You recognize what else is essential? Breonna Taylor’s killers have nonetheless not been arrested.”

Hormeku involves Def Jam after serving as CEO of Magic Creative Company, the corporate he based in 2015, which designed and executed the strategic planning of manufacturers and celebrities. He was additionally digital strategist/lead social group supervisor for Nike, the place he led digital technique and social group administration for Nike East (New York, Boston, DC, Atlanta, Miami) whereas spearheading particular person class digital methods. He later spent a yr as senior producer of content material improvement at Columbia Information.

Prior to those ventures, he based The Hormeku Group, which functioned as an umbrella for the Nothing Good New York clothes line, the unique Metal Rosé wine model, the luxurious Vida chocolate cigar line.