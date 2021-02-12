Def Jam Ups Marisa Lauro-Norris to SVP of International Marketing

Marisa Lauro-Norris, a 15-year veteran of Def Jam Recordings and its father or mother firm, Common Music, has been promoted to senior vp of worldwide advertising and marketing, it was introduced in the present day by interim chairman/CEO Jeff Harleston. In her new position, Lauro-Norris will lead all inter­nationwide advertising and marketing actions on the Def Jam label. Based mostly in New York, she is going to report instantly to Harleston.

“Marisa is an skilled, considerate, valued member of our govt staff, recognized and revered for her passionate stewardship of Def Jam’s model and artists for the remainder of the world over the previous decade and a half,” stated Harleston. “Together with her distinctive perspective on artist improvement, and the power of her long-built relationships inside UMG’s highly effective inter­nationwide community, Marisa brings unparalleled savvy and management to her essential position.”

“I’ve spent my whole profession in music at UMG, working each­day with probably the most gifted artists and executives on the planet,” stated Lauro-Norris. “It was at all times a dream of mine to work at Def Jam, probably the most iconic hip-hop label & model within the business. I’d like to thank Jeff Harleston for his unmatched management and help.”

Lauro-Norris started her profession on the firm in 2004 as an intern, working her approach up the ladder over the next years through success with the Killers, Fall Out Boy, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and others. In 2014, Marisa was promoted to Vice President, with the brand new position of overseeing worldwide advertising and marketing for Def Jam.