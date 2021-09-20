Defamation Case: Kangana Ranaut seemed in Mumbai court docket, Javed Akhtar filed the case

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut seemed in a legal defamation case filed by means of lyricist Javed Akhtar in Mumbai’s Andheri court docket on Monday. The listening to of the case has been adjourned until November 15. Ranaut’s legal professional has filed a switch utility within the topic, which can be heard on October 1.Additionally Learn – Sonu Sood has now damaged the silence – each rupee of my group is to avoid wasting a existence

The court docket had ultimate week mentioned that if the actress does now not seem at the subsequent date of listening to on September 20, the court docket will factor a warrant in opposition to Ranaut. On Monday, Ranaut seemed within the Metropolitan Justice of the Peace's court docket for the primary time because the summons have been issued in February this 12 months.

Previous this month, the Bombay Prime Court docket had brushed aside Kangana Ranaut’s plea in search of quashing of lawsuits initiated in opposition to her by means of a neighborhood court docket on Akhtar’s legal defamation grievance.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere in her order had held that there used to be no procedural illegality or irregularity within the Metropolitan Justice of the Peace’s order to start up lawsuits. Javed Akhtar (76) had filed a grievance within the court docket in November ultimate 12 months and it used to be claimed that Ranaut made derogatory statements in opposition to him in a tv interview, which allegedly broken his popularity.

In his grievance, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut, in an interview within the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June ultimate 12 months, had dragged his title whilst relating to a ‘team’ in Bollywood. Its lyricist Javed Akhtar began a defamation case in opposition to the actress. In a case, actress Kangana Ranaut seemed in Andheri court docket as of late.