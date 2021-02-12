“Defend mediocrity?”: Faitelson’s relentless criticism of Tigres for the loss to Bayern

David Faitelson criticized the Tigres game (PHOTO: TERCERO DÍAZ / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

After the defeat of Tigres team against Bayern Munich in the final of the Club World Cup, some journalists highlighted the performance of the Mexican team through social networks.

This is the case of the sports commentator of ESPN, David Faitelson, criticized the game of the Mexican team against Bayern Munich and the Mexican League. In addition to writing some tweets where he made mistakes about the team members.

“Tigres generated very little or nothing in front of Nahuel Guzmán’s goal”, He pointed out in a tweet that he later corrected, as he mentioned the goalkeeper of the Mexican team.

“From Manuel Neuer, forgive me … But I see that there are many who are very aware of my mistake. I like that. Heh, heh, heh …. ”, the commentator corrected minutes later.

Comment by David Faitelson on Twitter (Photo: Twitter: Faitelson_ESPN)

Some users took advantage of the error to mock and criticize the journalist, but he continued to express his opinion about the game, where he recognized the work of the German team on the Mexican.

“Football is not about ‘miracles’, or faith, or’ unexpected featss’. Soccer is preparation, quality, physical strength and mental strength. And in that, Bayern Munich is the best. Period ”, he stressed.

Regarding the Mexican team, he added that Tigres did not have enough arguments to catch up with the Teutons, since he considers that they suffered and found a decent marker as a prize. On the other hand, He criticized those who considered that the Mexican team lost by a goal that should have been annulled.

“It seems that we already have a pretext to hold on to. That Bayern Munich beat Tigres with an illegitimate goal. Are we going to believe our own lies? Tigres was unable to generate something really disturbing in Neuer’s goal. Is that how you wanted to win? ”, He mentioned.

Bayern Munich players celebrate after beating Tigres de México in the Club World Cup final. (Photo: Ibraheem Al Omari / REUTERS)

Although it seemed that he was not responding to someone specific, he continued to write about the quality of play in Mexican soccer. Until he commented on an alien tweet in which he questioned the meaning of competing without being able to attack and pressure the rival.

“With how many shots on target? With how many shots on target? Is that competing?”Was the answer to another sports driver.

The following tweets were without responding to someone, but attacking those who defended the match that Tigres had in the final of the Club World Cup.

“Defend mediocrity? Most of the former footballers who swarm today around the opinion and analysis tables are part of the same mediocrity and conformism that for years he has had soccer in Mexico. They were also the architects of that mediocrity and that conformity. ” , wrote.

David Faitelson expressed his dissatisfaction with the Mexican League on Twitter (Photo: Twitter @ Faitelson_ESPN)

“Did you expect more from Tigres? Yes, it may be, maybe I will play a little later and to take other types of risks, but it is very easy to say it from the sofa in my house and in front of the television. Perhaps if they had adopted that position, Bayern could have scored 3, 4 or 5 goals for them. ”, He stressed.

At the end of the opinion on the game, he mentioned that if they wanted him to say something worthy of Tigres then he will, but he made a reminder of how little soccer has advanced in Mexico in the last 80 years of professionalism.

“Mexican soccer is what it is… Neither more nor less. Sure, it could always be better and we would like it to be better… To be better, you must take more risks… I’m not sure that Tigres took them today… ”, he concluded.

