Defending Jacob ending defined: Did Jacob kill Ben?

By: Tom Energy

After weeks of twists and turns, Defending Jacob’s finale had one ultimate shock up its sleeve.

The Apple TV+ crime drama internet sequence – primarily based on Willian Landay’s novel – has had viewers questioning whether or not Jacob Barber (Jaeden Martell) killed Ben Rifkin or not. Now that the explosive and coronary heart wrenching eighth episode has aired, we’ve the solutions… a few of them, at the very least.

When you haven’t watched each episode, you’ll need to flip again now. We’re getting into main spoiler territory from right here on out…

Did Leonard Patz homicide Ben?

Episode eight follows on instantly from episode seven’s ending. Assistant District Legal professional and Jacob’s father Andy Barber (Chris Evans) receives a telephone name from household lawyer Joanna Klein (Cherry Jones) to inform him that Leonard Patz (Daniel Henshall) left a word, moments earlier than committing suicide, confessing that he’d killed Ben.

Andy had initially suspected Patz – a convicted paedophile – and, after the police confirmed Patz’s handwriting on the word, Jacob is acquitted because the trial collapses.

In fact, not everyone seems to be satisfied. Ben’s father Dan (Patrick Fischler) confronts the Barbers in a multistorey automotive park, however is apprehended by the henchman who had supposedly been stalking the Barbers. Because it seems, the henchman – Father O’Leary (William Xifaras) – was instructed by Andy’s father and convicted assassin Billy (J. Okay. Simmons) to guard them.

The suicide, confession, and images of Ben that Patz deleted from his telephone – in episode two – all level in direction of him murdering Ben. The Barbers’ glad ending, although, is reduce quick when new data involves mild.

What occurred after the trial?

Because the Barbers put together for a trip to Mexico, Andy is informed by District Legal professional Lynn Canavan (Sakina Jeffrey) that the Patz’s case had some inconsistencies. Studying the case file, Andy finds out from eyewitness accounts that an previous blue Lincoln automotive – the identical one Father O’Leary drives – was seen outdoors of Patz’s house advanced on the evening he died.



Apple



Andy confronts his father over his obvious involvement. Regardless of Billy hinting that he wasn’t concerned, flashbacks present that he was. Billy despatched Father O’Leary to drive Patz to admit to Ben’s homicide, earlier than strangling him to dying and making it seem like suicide, to stop Jacob ending up in jail like him. Billy tells Andy he can both be man and switch Jacob in, or be father and stay quiet. Andy storms out however refuses to inform Laurie (Michelle Dockery) what occurred.

Andy tries to overlook his father’s involvement, however the reality finally comes out. In the course of the vacation, Jacob befriends Hope Connors – a 16-year-old from Toronto – and the pair go to a New 12 months’s Eve seaside occasion collectively. Retiring to their room after a romantic meal, Andy and Laurie discover Jacob again sooner than anticipated – with out Hope or the white shirt he’d worn.

The subsequent morning, Hope can’t be discovered. Jacob is put in because the chief suspect by Mexico’s police and the Barbers are rigorously interviewed. Unable to cover the reality any longer, Andy will get drunk and tells Laurie about his father’s involvement. Laurie turns into satisfied once more that Jacob killed Ben, although Hope turns up alive the next day.

Laurie turns into extra withdrawn from Andy and Jacob. She visits the Rifkin family to seemingly confess to Jacob’s guilt however, after seeing Ben’s mum Joan (Megan Byrne) struggling to manage, decides to take issues into her personal palms.

The subsequent day Laurie drives Jacob to get a hair reduce. She angrily confronts him and pleads with him to inform her that he murdered Ben. Regardless of Jacob’s protestations that he didn’t, Laurie refuses to consider him. Driving at full velocity on a moist street, she crashes the automotive into the wall of a tunnel entrance, seemingly killing them each.

Andy – who has been questioned by fellow lawyer Neal Loguidice (Pablo Schreier) at a listening to concerning the accident all through the sequence – refuses to implicate Laurie. As he visits a hospital after the listening to, it’s revealed Jacob is in a coma and on life help. Laurie – additionally hospitalised with varied accidents – is informed by Andy that the jury voted in favour of a automotive accident, and he heads house to take a seat quietly in Jacob’s room because the credit roll.

Did Jacob kill Ben?

Defending Jacob doesn’t affirm whether or not Jacob murdered Ben, however all indicators level in direction of him doing so.

Jacob informed his dad and mom that Ben bullied him, and he did personal a knife that he took to high school. Jacob’s good friend Derek Yoo (Ben Taylor) additionally revealed – throughout the trial – that Jacob had written a narrative that was eerily just like Ben’s homicide and posted it on-line.

Jacob put the concept of killing Ben again in Laurie’s head after Hope went lacking too. He left the occasion early after arguing together with her, and didn’t textual content her as soon as he’d left like he promised. Coupled with Laurie’s recollections of a younger Jacob virtually dropping a bowling ball on one other baby’s head, it was sufficient to influence her that he did it.

All in all, we don’t know if Jacob did it. It’s in the end left as much as the viewer to determine, nevertheless irritating it could be that we don’t get the closure we really feel we deserve.

Defending Jacob is streaming now on Apple TV+ – check out what else is on with our TV Information