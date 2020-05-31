Defending Jacob Ending: Here’s Why The Series Ends On That Scene

That being mentioned, the Apple TV+ sequence is an adaptation of the 2012 novel of the identical title. Initially set to be made right into a function movie, Defending Jacob in the end ended up coming to life within the type of a miniseries. Whereas sustaining many similarities to the e-book, the present did have some distinction, notably with the ending. The novel’s conclusion makes it appear as if Jacob has killed once more after the woman that he meets on trip finally ends up deceased.