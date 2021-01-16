Defense and Justice and Coquimbo Unido define the second finalist of the South American Cup: time, TV and formations

Defense and Justice and Deportes Coquimbo define the second finalist of the South American Cup (Photo by Nathalia Aguilar / POOL / AFP)

The moment of truth has arrived and tonight the second finalist of this atypical edition of the South American Cup will be known. Under the watchful eye of Lanús, Defense and Justice will receive at the stadium Norberto Tomaghello to Coquimbo Unido de Chile from 8.30pm. The referee will be the Colombian Andrés Rojas and the VAR will be in charge of the Paraguayan Derlis López. Will televise ESPN and DirecTV.

The series began with some controversy and cross statements due to the suspension of the first duel due to the fact that three players from the Falcón squad (defender Rafael Delgado, Uruguayan midfielder Washington Camacho and forward Francisco Pizzini) tested positive when arriving in Santiago de Chile . While the trans-Andean government wanted to quarantine the entire Florencio Varela team, it was later found that the footballers were fit to play.

Against this background, the South American Confederation decided to move the headquarters to a neutral court and the chosen setting was the Olimpia stadium in Paraguay. On Guaraní soil the confrontation ended 0 to 0, which left the series totally open. Those of Hernán Crespo were superior, but they sinned of lack of effectiveness.

Defense and Justice, due to this rescheduling, had a tight schedule. On Thursday he had to put a squad full of substitutes to face Aldosivi to try to stay with the first place in Complementary Zone A of the Diego Armando Maradona Cup (he did not achieve his mission since he equaled 4 to 4 and had to win by a comfortable difference to reach Rosario Central).

Although he did not confirm it, in the head of the technical director is the idea of ​​repeating the training. El Halcón, after finishing third in Group G of the Copa Libertadores, had to eliminate Sportivo Luqueño from Paraguay and the Brazilians Vasco da Gama and Bahía to reach this stage.

The visit, which is in the last position in the Chilean tournament (owes five games), has some questions in its formation. Fernando Manríquez, who was substituted in the first leg due to a discomfort, could be replaced by Jorge Paul Gatica. For his part, forward Lautaro Palacios is not one hundred percent from the physical and in his place would play the Venezuelan Rafael Arace.

Coquimbo knew how to leave the Venezuelans Aragua and Estudiantes de Mérida, Sport Huancayo from Peru and Junior from Barranquilla on the road.

It is worth noting that neither institution had gone that far in an international competition. On the other side awaits Lanús, who has just eliminated Vélez by a 4-0 aggregate. The final will be on Saturday, January 23, at the Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba.

Probable formations:

Defense and Justice: Luis Unsain; Franco Paredes, Adonis Frías, Héctor Martínez; Valentin Larralde; Ciro Rius, Enzo Fernández, Eugenio Isnaldo, Emanuel Brítez; Walter Bou and Braian Romero. DT: Hernán Crespo.

Coquimbo Unido: Matías Cano; Víctor González Chang, Federico Pereyra, Raúl Osorio; Juan Carlos Espinoza, Fernando Manríquez or Jorge Paul Gatica, Diego Aravena, John Salas; Rubén Farfán, Rafael Arace and Joe Abrigo. DT: Juan José Ribera Fonseca.

Stadium: Norberto Tomaghello

Referee: Andrés Rojas (Colombia)

WHERE: Derlis López (Paraguay)

Time: 20.30

Television: DirecTV Sports and ESPN

