Defense Employee Arrested: Defense employee arrested for providing military intelligence to Pakistan, as ‘espionage agent’

Defense Employee Arrested: Based on the intelligence input given by the Military Intelligence (MI) Jaipur, Rajasthan Police arrested a civil defense employee of the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Nirvu in the state on charges of working as a 'spy agent'. Have done This employee was giving secret information of the army to the Pakistani intelligence agency. In September this year, MI Jaipur came to know that a 'spy agent' was working in Nirvu, who was giving military-related information to his operators in Pakistan. The man was identified as Ramnivas Gaura (28), a civil motor driver working with MES.

It was learned that Gaura was in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operator (PIO) in the name of Jasmeet Kaur through Facebook and WhatsApp. He shared information about the units and structures of Nirvu and Jaipur while in contact with PIO for 2 years. Also told about the various offices and employees of these two places. Its information was then shared with the police headquarters in Jaipur and then a joint operation was conducted to capture Gaura. After this, Gaura was taken into custody on Friday. During the interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he had received a friend request from PIO's Facebook profile 'Ekta' in February / March 2020, which he accepted. Soon they had a good friendship and then audio / video call and chat started via Whatsapp.

The PIO used an Indian WhatsApp number and claimed that she works with the Principal Controller of Defense Account (PCDA) Shimla. Later, Ekta started taking military information from Gaura and in return Gaura asked for 10,000 rupees. Jaipur Police Intelligence and MI are gathering further information and other agencies have also joined the investigation. Rajasthan Police's Additional Director General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra told the media that the team was getting information from the past several days that Gaura was sending secret information of the army to Pakistan. Gaura will be produced in the local court soon and will seek police remand for further investigation. Officials have said that more clues are expected.