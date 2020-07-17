Defense Minister leaves for 2-day visit to Ladakh, will review security along the border with Army Chief

new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has left for Ladakh today on Friday to take stock of the country’s military preparedness and review the overall situation. He is also accompanied by Army Chief General MM Narwane. Sources said Singh along with General MM Narwane, Northern Military Commander Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, 14th Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and other senior military officers will conduct an overall review of the security situation in the area. Also Read – UC Browser closes Gurugram and Mumbai office, Alibaba consolidates business from India

Before leaving for Ladakh, the Defense Minister tweeted and said, I am leaving for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. I will visit the forward areas to review the situation on the borders and interact with the armed forces personnel deployed in the area. looking forward to it. Also Read – Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh on July 17, will visit forward block with army chief

Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. He is being accompanied by Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He will visit Ladakh today and Srinagar tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sc3tzLOJn3 Also Read – US-China Conflict News: President Trump ends special preference given to Hong Kong – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

This visit by Defense Minister Singh is taking place at a time when India and China are moving towards finalizing an action plan to completely withdraw troops from tainted places. Army Chief General MM along with Defense Minister

This will be Rajnath Singh’s first visit to Ladakh since the May 5 deadlock between the Indian and Chinese armies began on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Sources said Singh along with General Narwane, Northern Military Commander Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, 14th Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and other senior military officers will conduct an overall review of the security situation in the area.

The defense minister from Ladakh will travel to Srinagar where he will review the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in a high-level meeting with senior military officials on Saturday. Please tell that Singh had to go to Ladakh first on July 3, but his tour was postponed.

Singh’s visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3. Modi had addressed the troops during his visit and indicated to deal strictly with the deadlock at the border.

Let me tell you that the deadlock between the forces of India and China in eastern Ladakh was going on in many places from May 5. Tensions between India and China reached a peak after a violent clash in the Galvan Valley. In this, 20 soldiers of the Indian Army had received Veeragati.

The Chinese army was also harmed in the clash, which he has not given information about till now. According to a US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were killed in the skirmish, while on the basis of various assessments the Indian side had reported this number even higher.

However, due to a series of diplomatic and military level talks, the two sides started the process of withdrawing troops from July 6 on mutual agreement basis and now troops have retreated from most places of tension.

Government sources said that senior commanders of both the armies spoke for the fourth round on Tuesday. During this time, the Indian side “very clearly” sent a message to the Chinese Army that the status quo should be restored before the deadlock began in eastern Ladakh and mutual agreement for border management to bring back peace and stability to the LAC to China Having to follow all protocols.

Sources said that in this meeting which lasted for about 15 hours, the Indian side informed the Chinese Army about the “Laxman Rekha” and said that it is up to China to improve the entire situation in the region.