Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached Leh, the soldiers of the army showed their preparations

Leh: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Leh on a two-day visit on Friday to take stock of the security situation of LAC and LOC. He will conduct a detailed review of the security situation in the region in view of the ongoing border dispute with China. He is accompanied by Defense Minister General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane in this visit of the Defense Minister. They have reached here in Leh at Stakna. Also Read – Defense Minister leaves for 2-day visit to Ladakh, will review security along the border with Army Chief

#WATCH Ladakh: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inspects a Pika machine gun at Stakna, Leh. pic.twitter.com/MvndyQcN82 Also Read – Army Chief, who arrived in Jammu to take stock of Army preparations at the border, said – Zero tolerance against Pak’s antics – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020 Also Read – PM Narendra Modi reaches Leh: PM Modi, CDS Bipin Rawat also present in Leh suddenly amid Indo-China dispute

The Armed Forces personnel demonstrated their skills when the Defense Minister arrived here. Soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces conducted para-draping exercises at Stucka, Leh in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Narwane.

Ladakh: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane at Stakna, Leh. pic.twitter.com/2OUOLyJHwE – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Ladakh: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General MM Narwane reached Stalka in Leh. He saw the para draping skills of the armed forces here. Singh will also go to Lukung from the forward areas.

Ladakh: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh witnessing para dropping and scoping weapons at Stakna, Leh. pic.twitter.com/l5jDFEQ2Oo – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Let us tell you that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Narwane landed at Leh airport and reached stock. The Defense Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Ladakh: Troops of Indian Armed Forces carry out para dropping exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. https://t.co/6k8PjTgKKq pic.twitter.com/qC5q03AYQ4 – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Let us know that earlier on July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a surprise visit to Ladakh. He addressed the soldiers and indicated that India’s position regarding the India-China border dispute will be strict. Singh was also scheduled to go on tour on July 3 but for some reasons he could not go.

Ladakh: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane arrive at Stakna, Leh. They will witness para dropping skills of the Armed Forces here. pic.twitter.com/pJ4Njv1BMY – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

There has been a standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers since May 5 in eastern Ladakh. This tension increased greatly after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash between soldiers on both sides in the Galvan Valley. However, after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks, troops from both sides started retreating from July 6.