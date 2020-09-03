Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached Russia again amid tension over LAC, went to Moscow two months ago.

India-China Border Dispute: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is once again on a visit to Russia among India’s most trusted allies amidst heightened tensions with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This is the second visit of the Defense Minister to Russia in the last two and a half months. He has reached Moscow, the capital of Russia, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. By the way, China and Pakistan are also included in this organization. Also Read – Amid dispute with China, India and Russia will conduct naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

Rajnath will meet Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigou to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and participate in an important meeting of the SCO here. It is expected that with the Russian Defense Minister, Rajnath will talk about the supply of arms to the Indian Army and the S-400 missile defense system. Also Read – Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will go to Russia tomorrow to attend SCO conference, amid controversy with China

Officials said that all the eight defense ministers of SCO member countries will discuss regional security challenges like terrorism, extremism and ways to deal with them in a united manner. Also Read – Ladakh deadlock: Center calls China high-level meeting to discuss strategy, India withdraws troops

The Indian Embassy tweeted, “Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached Moscow on a three-day visit to Russia. Major General Bukhtiev Yuri Nikolayevich received him at the airport. “

This meeting is taking place at a time when there is a deadlock on the border between India and China, the two main member countries of the organization.

The Defense Minister tweeted, “Reached Moscow this evening. I am looking forward to a bilateral meeting tomorrow with Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu. “

China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe and Pakistani Defense Minister Pervez Khatak are also expected to attend the SCO meeting.

When asked about the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Singh and Wei, apart from the SCO program, officials had said that there is no such plan.

Before leaving, Singh had tweeted and said that issues of mutual interest will be included in the conversation with Shoigu.

Singh said, “India and Russia are strategic partners. I am excited to take this partnership further during this journey. “

According to officials, in his bilateral meeting with Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, Singh will press for the early supply of various weapons and components to the Indian armed forces under defense contracts.

In this dialogue, it is expected that the two sides will officially finalize the long pending proposal of production of AK 203 rifle in India.

Officials said that Singh would request the Russian side to ensure timely supply of S-400 missile defense systems to India.

The supply of the first batch of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system to India is scheduled by the end of 2021.

This is Singh’s second visit to Moscow after June. He represented India in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on 24 June. The Victory Day parade was organized on the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.