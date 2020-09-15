Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament amidst ongoing tension with China over LAC, we are ready to deal with every situation

Rajnath Singh On Lok Sabha: In Ladakh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (Rajnath Singh) made a statement in Parliament today amid the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Rajnath Singh said that today I have come to this dignified House to make the members aware of the situation in Ladakh. He said that China believes that the two countries have different interpretations about the traditional line. The two countries were talking about it in the 1950-60s, but so far no solution has been found. Rajnath Singh warned China from Parliament that we are fully prepared to deal with all kinds of situations on the border. Also Read – Anubhav Sinha targeted Ravi Kishan, said – By doing an orgy on Bhojpuri’s chest …

He said that this is a big issue and its solution should be resolved peacefully and through dialogue. It is important to maintain peace on the border. Rajnath Singh said that right now the two countries have different interpretation regarding LAC. There are agreements between the two countries to maintain peace. The Defense Minister said that the China border issue is a complex issue and its solution is possible only through peaceful negotiations. Both countries believe that peace on the border is necessary ..

The Defense Minister said that since April, there has been an increase in Chinese troops and weapons on the Ladakh Border. Early in the month of May, China began disrupting the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of our army in the Galvan Valley region, which led to the face-off situation. He said that our brave soldiers have caused heavy damage to the Chinese army and also guarded the border. Our soldiers showed valor where valor was needed and kept peace where peace was needed.