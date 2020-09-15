Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will give statement in Parliament amidst tension on LAC with China, will tell how the situation is on the border …

India-China Standoff: In Ladakh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (Rajnath Singh) can make a statement on the matter in Parliament today, amid the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Parliamentary sources have given this information. This statement is very important amidst the opposition’s demand to discuss the issue. Rajnath recently met with China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow. A few days ago Foreign Minister Jaishankar also met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Also Read – 30 MPs and more than 50 staff members of Parliament infected with Corona virus in investigation conducted before Monsoon session

Meanwhile, the Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs may meet on Tuesday afternoon through video conference. Government sources have given this information. In the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on Monday, the Opposition is not in favor of leaving any chance to surround the government on issues like India-China issue, Kovid situation, economic laxity and unemployment. Also Read – US Economic Talks with Taiwan, Threats to China – Cancel .. Otherwise ‘Much Loss’ Will Be

Explain that there was a violent clash between India and Chinese soldiers in the Galavan Valley of eastern Ladakh on 15 June. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in this. There were also reports of China being killed in large numbers, but China never officially announced it. After this, the Chinese army tried to infiltrate again on the night of 29-30 August, which was thwarted by the Indian soldiers. Several attempts have been made to resolve the ongoing tension on the LAC. Several commander-level talks were also held between the two countries but tensions are still ending. Also Read – Monsoon session: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh may give statement in Parliament on India-China issue tomorrow

On the other hand, despite the foreign ministers of India and China agreeing on a five-point plan to resolve the long-standing deadlock on the border, there is no change in the situation overall at the deadlocked points of eastern Ladakh. Government sources gave this information on Tuesday. Sources also said that on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and Chinese troops are firmly in their respective positions. He said that the situation in the area remains tense and there is no new movement from the Chinese soldiers.

Sources said that the Indian Army will not reduce its vigil and until the real change in the ground situation is seen, the current status of very high level combat vigil in East Ladakh will be maintained. Sources said that no date has been set for multi-core corps commander-level talks between the two armies, but it is expected in the next few days. It is believed that the military talks will focus on the implementation of certain provisions of the consensus on five issues to reduce tension.

(input language)