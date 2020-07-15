Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will go to Ladakh on July 17, will visit forward block with army chief

new Delhi: The country’s defense minister Rajnath Singh is going to visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. On 17 or 18 July, Rajnath Singh will accompany Army Chief Manoj Mukund Narwane to the forward post in Ladakh. During this time, he can also meet army personnel injured in violent clashes in Galvan Valley. Let me tell you that before this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the forward block. Also Read – Corona, Jitendra Singh and Ram Madhav quarantined themselves to J&K BJP chief

It is worth mentioning that Rajnath Singh was already going to visit Ladakh but two days before his visit, the Ministry of Defense had issued information that his visit to Ladakh was being postponed for some time. Information will be given soon about the next date of the visit of the Defense Minister. At the same time, after the cancellation of Rajnath Singh's visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ladakh.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir on July 17-18. He will be accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, and will be visiting forward locations there.

Here Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a dig at China for its broad-based thinking. During this time, the PM encouraged the soldiers of the army and also visited the injured soldiers in the hospital. Explain that it was only after this rally of PM that there was talk about going back from the conflict zone between China and India.