Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will go to Russia tomorrow to attend SCO conference, amid controversy with China

New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia tomorrow (Wednesday) to attend an important conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (ASIO). The Ministry of Defense gave this information on Tuesday. Regional security scenario and geo-strategic developments can be discussed in the conference. Also Read – Amid dispute with China, India and Russia will conduct naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

The Defense Minister’s office said, “Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will leave for Moscow tomorrow on a three-day visit to Russia. He will attend the meeting of Defense Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during his visit. ” Also Read – Ladakh deadlock: Center calls China high-level meeting to discuss strategy, India withdraws troops

Let us know that the conference of defense ministers of SCO is being held at a time when there is a situation of deadlock in East Ladakh between its two member countries India and China. Please tell that this is Singh’s second visit to Russia after the month of June. He represented India in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on 24 June, which was held to mark 75 years of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Also Read – Rajnath Singh’s review meeting amidst India-China tension, Ajit Doval and other officials were present

Russia has also invited Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to attend the SCO foreign ministers meeting on 10 September. When asked by External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava on Thursday whether Jaishankar would go to Moscow, he said that the minister had been invited and would be informed about his decision to participate.

