Defense Minister’s direct message to China, India will protect its sovereignty, integrity amidst challenges at the border

new Delhi: Giving a direct message to China, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India is facing many challenges along the border and will defend its sovereignty and integrity. Speaking in a webinar on the completion of 60 years of National Defense College in Delhi, Rajnath Singh said that India is a peace loving country and peace can be ensured only through its ability to prevent war.

The Defense Minister said – The ups and downs of the countries taught us the basic lesson that peace is not necessarily achieved with the desire for peace. It can also be achieved with the ability to stop war.

The theme of the webinar was 'India's National Security – The Decade Ahead' and it began with Rajnath Singh's keynote address. The Defense Minister said, we believe that differences should not be turned into a dispute. We value peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue. India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the event of unilateralism and aggressive attitude, no matter what sacrifice we have to make.

Explain that India and China have been embroiled in the border dispute in eastern Ladakh for the last seven months. Even after several rounds of talks between the two countries, no solution has been found.

On India’s relationship with friendly countries, the Defense Minister said, “We have extended the scope of our relations with Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman in the west and with Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea in the east.”

The Defense Minister also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special interest in reaching the countries of West Asia, South East and East Asia. Singh said, India’s strategic partnership with America has become stronger than before.

Talking about India’s ally Russia, Rajnath Singh said, India has strong, traditional and deep relations with Russia. The two countries have understood each other’s concerns and interests while facing many challenges in the past. He said that India has achieved enough success in exposing the wrong policies of Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh said, except for Pakistan, India has improved its relations with all the neighboring countries. We have done a lot of work to help our friends and also for mutual cooperation and mutual interest.

Now more and more officers from neighboring countries will be able to take training in the prestigious National Defense College (NDC) of India, because India is increasing relations with other countries to reduce the influence of China. Five new friendly countries – Tajikistan, Indonesia, Maldives, Uzbekistan and the Philippines – now give their officials national and international security related areas

I can send you to India for annual training.