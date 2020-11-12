Defense pact may be between India and the Philippines, talks on dangerous BrahMos missile

new Delhi: India has been buying weapons from countries all over the world on a large scale. In such a situation, there are very few countries that India has sold weapons. However, most of the weapons that India has sold are not dangerous on a large scale. But now India is also going to be included in the list of countries of the world who sell dangerous weapons. For a long time many countries in South Asia were showing interest in buying BrahMos missile from India. But next year, India and the Philippines can sign the deal. Under which the Philippines will be able to buy BrahMos missile from India. Explain that BrahMos missile is an indigenous missile, it has been made by Russia and India together. Also Read – Hard work being done to quickly supply S-400 Missile System to India: Russia

According to the news of Hindustan Times, the new Indo-Russian joint team, which produces the BrahMos missile. At the same time, in the month of Manila, in the month of December, to deal with the supply of BrahMos missile to the Army of the Philippines. During the Manila tour, this team will resolve the issues so that this agreement can be finalized in the upcoming summit. A number of other issues are also expected to be signed between the Central Pharmaceutical Standards Control Organization of India and its counterpart in the Philippines. Also Read – LAC Dispute: India and China to withdraw troops in 3 phases; 30% troops can be removed every day

Let me tell you that there was a virtual meeting of Foreign Minister level between India and the Philippines on 6 November. In this meeting, there was hope for the signing of the defense agreement but this could not happen in this meeting. If sources are to be believed, the said officer who signed during this period was not present during that time. Due to this, the defense agreement could not be signed. Also Read – PM Modi’s target of China-Pakistan in front of Xi Jinping and Imran, says – SCO Charter is violating