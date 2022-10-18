Defined the schedules of the semifinals of the Opening 2022

Schedules defined for the semifinals of Liga MX (Photo: Liga MX)

Apertura 2022 is reaching its final stage and Liga MX is already preparing for the semifinal matches of America, Monterrey, Pachuca and Toluca who are the leading squads that are still looking to embroider one more star on their shield.

That is why during the afternoon of Monday, October 17, the Liga BBVA MX announced the times in which the semifinals will be played. In the first bracket, the tournament leader, America will face Toluca (6)rivals that historically have given spectacular matches on the field of Estadio Azteca and Nemesio Diez.

On the other front the faces will be seen Striped (2) y Pachuca (4)clubs that have shown regularity during the tournament, being located in the first positions.

The Eagles of America will visit the field of Toluca o’clock 21:06 hours of Wednesday, October 19, 2022. In turn, the second leg will be played on Saturday October 22 in the Aztec stadium o’clock 20:06 hours.

First leg: Wednesday, October 19, 9:06 p.m. | Nemesio Ten Stadium by TUDN, Channel 5

Return: Saturday, October 22, 8:06 p.m. | Azteca Stadium by TUDN, Channel 5

For its part, Pachuca will do the honors to Monterrey in the Hidalgo Stadium o’clock 21:06 hours on Thursday, October 20. For Sunday October 23 The gang will receive the visit of the Tuzos in the BBVA Stadium o’clock 20:06 hours

First leg: Thursday, October 20, 9:06 p.m. | Hidalgo Stadium by Fox Sports, Claro

Return: Sunday, October 23, 8:06 p.m. | BBVA Stadium by Fox Sports

Deportivo Toluca gave the bump at the New Corona Stadium and eliminated Santos Laguna after beating them 2-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinals. In this way, the Scarlets obtained a global of 6 to 4 that gave them the ticket to the semifinals of the 2022 Apertura Playoffs, where nothing less than America awaits them.

After being super leaders in the regular phase of the championship, the Eagles crushed Puebla with a record of goals (11-2) and advanced to wait for their next rival, which finally turned out to be Nacho Ambriz’s team, whom they will visit first in the Nemesio Diez and then they will receive on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

Despite the fact that the team commanded by Fernando Ortiz arrives with the favorite tag to lift the Liga MX title, there are several antecedents between these teams in the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer, with a clear trend: the Red Devils are the ones who most eliminated the Azulcremas in the Liguilla, especially in short tournaments.

For its part, the team commanded by Guillermo Almada will once again face a team from the north in the Liguilla of this Apertura 2022 when they will face each other with the Gangthis after eliminating Miguel Herrera’s Tigres de la UANL in the quarterfinals in a match that tied the aggregate (2-2) but due to an away goal and a better position in the table, the Tuzos.

For its part, the Monterrey team kicked Cruz Azul out of the big party in a match that was decided in the return leg from the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey (3-0). scratched y Tuzos The faces will be seen for the first time in a semifinal and for the sixth time in the history of both in Liguilla, with a balance in favor of the Hidalguenses, kicking out the Gang of the Fiesta Grande of the MX League on 3 occasions for 2 of those from Monterey.

