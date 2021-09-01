Del Potro will be at the US Open: the legend he would play with and how his recovery continues

The 32-year-old Torre de Tandil is based in Miami during its overhaul

The US Open it is a special setting for Juan Martin del Potro. In fact, there he conquered his only Grand Slam in 2009, after beating Roger Federer in the definition. Well, although he continues with the recovery process after his last operation on his right knee, he will say present in the current edition of the tournament.

Indeed, next week, the 32-year-old Torre de Tandil will go through the United States Open to soak up the atmosphere after two years without competing for physical problems, visit his favorite Grand Slam and also meet commitments commercial. You will stay for at least one day and have a very special activity planned.

Delpo will play a training match with a legend like John McEnroe in one of the auxiliary courts of the property. Big Mac, 62, comments on the contest for ESPN, but will once again take on the role of protagonist in this informal duel with the Argentine, with whom he was highly praiseworthy on several occasions, especially in 2018, in that resurgence of Juan Martín , which took him, for example, to the final of the US Open. McEnroe left an indelible mark on tennis history for his style, his uncontrollable character and accumulated successes: He captured 77 titles and was No. 1 in the singles rankings for 170 weeks.

Del Potro’s rehabilitation is based in Miami, from where in recent weeks he has been sharing images of the step by step on his social networks. “We keep trying,” put the Torre de Tandil on his Instagram account, and his post received 121 thousand “likes” and almost 2,700 comments.

His last appearance came on June 19, 2019, when he beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Queen’s ATP 500, a grass court tournament that serves as preparation for Wimbledon. Yes OK Delpo he beat his rival 7-5 and 6-4, shortly after the game ended he slipped and injured his knee again. In that same area, he had suffered an injury in October 2018 at the Shanghai Masters 1000.

Delpo’s celebration after winning the 2009 US Open title (Shutterstock)

Due to the rebellious injury to his right knee, in total, he underwent four interventions: Barcelona in 2019, Miami in January 2020, in Switzerland in August 2020 and in Chicago in March 2021. After the last operation, it was over. his dream of being able to be in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, since he could not attend because he was not fully recovered to compete. The loss affected him, not only because he was not in the highest event of the sport, but also because it was a date that had been proposed for an eventual return.

Proving himself before sparring and youth and with permanent supervision of the professionals who attend him, Delpo advances. At the moment, there are no deadlines to specify his official return to the courts, he will continue to evaluate him with the doctor who operated him. But at least he will have a bath of passion in the US Open where, network in between, he will face one of the greatest glories of tennis.

