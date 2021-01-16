“Delayed Justice” Ratings Rise As Jung Woo Sung Makes His 1st Appearance In Bae Sung Woo’s Role

Jung Woo Sung made his highly-anticipated first look on SBS’s “Delayed Justice” final night time!

Final month, Bae Sung Woo left the forged of “Delayed Justice” after it got here to mild that he had not too long ago been booked for a DUI (driving beneath the affect). Instantly afterwards, the drama went on a three-week hiatus, and Jung Woo Sung ultimately joined the forged to take over Bae Sung Woo’s function as journalist Park Sam Soo for the remaining episodes of the present.

On January 15, “Delayed Justice” noticed a modest improve in viewership for Jung Woo Sung’s very first episode of the drama. In response to Nielsen Korea, the newest broadcast scored common nationwide rankings of 4.7 % and 5.6 % for its two components.

“Delayed Justice” is a comedy about two males who rise up for justice by representing victims which are falsely accused. In addition to Jung Woo Sung, the drama additionally stars Kwon Sang Woo as Park Tae Yong, a public defender who has solely a highschool diploma.

Over within the cable community realm, JTBC’s “Hush” additionally loved a slight rise in viewership for its newest episode, which scored a mean score of two.6 % nationwide.

