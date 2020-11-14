“Delayed Justice” Ratings Rise; “Extra Than Pals” Remains Stable

SBS’s “Delayed Justice” efficiently continued its upward pattern from final week!

On November 13, the brand new comedy starring Kwon Sang Woo and Bae Sung Woo loved a slight improve in viewership from its earlier episode. In response to Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of “Delayed Justice” scored a median score of 5.9 p.c nationwide.

In the meantime, JTBC’s romance drama “Extra Than Pals” held regular, sustaining its common nationwide score of 1.4 p.c from its earlier episode final week.

Which of those Friday-Saturday dramas are you watching? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

Watch “Delayed Justice” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and “Extra Than Pals” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)