“Delayed Justice” Ratings Rise; “Extra Than Pals” Remains Stable

November 14, 2020
SBS’s “Delayed Justice” efficiently continued its upward pattern from final week!

On November 13, the brand new comedy starring Kwon Sang Woo and Bae Sung Woo loved a slight improve in viewership from its earlier episode. In response to Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of “Delayed Justice” scored a median score of 5.9 p.c nationwide.

In the meantime, JTBC’s romance drama “Extra Than Pals” held regular, sustaining its common nationwide score of 1.4 p.c from its earlier episode final week.

Which of those Friday-Saturday dramas are you watching? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

