“Delayed Justice” Remains No. 1 As “Extra Than Mates” Ratings Hold Steady

SBS’s new drama “Delayed Justice” seems to be holding its floor!

“Delayed Justice” is a brand new comedy starring Kwon Sang Woo and Bae Sung Woo as two males who rise up for justice by representing victims which are falsely accused.

On November 6, “Delayed Justice” efficiently defended its place because the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama, scoring a mean nationwide score of 5.4 % and a peak of 6.9 % for its third episode.

Though the scores fell wanting these achieved by the drama’s second episode final week, they marked a slight rise in viewership from its premiere final Friday—a promising signal, as drama viewership scores are sometimes decrease on Fridays in comparison with Saturday nights.

In the meantime, JTBC’s romance drama “Extra Than Mates” remained secure, sustaining its common nationwide score of 1.5 % from its earlier episode final week.

