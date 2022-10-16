Delcir Sonda, the man who bet on Neymar, demands USD 35 million

Delcir Sonda and Neymar

A Sunday afternoon in the mid 2000s Drill Probe he saw a group of boys playing soccer on a hard surface inside a fenced compound. Intrigued, he asked his friends to stop so he could take a closer look. “There was a boy who was totally different from the others”says to New York Times probe on Neymar, who would have been 11 or 12 years old at the time. “He stuck in my head. I never imagined that this boy would one day become my player”.

The supermarket tycoon assures that he advanced Neymar and his family millions of dollars in what he believed was a safe investment in the prodigious footballing talent of the player.

Now, his story will be submitted to the scrutiny of the Spanish courts, when This Monday begins the trial on one of the most important transfers in the history of football: the 2013 agreement that brought Neymar to the Barcelona club.

What is the trial about? The NOW details that of money, mainly, although the official positions imply corruption and fraud. In his lawsuit, Sonda accuses Neymar, his parents, two of his former teams and several prominent soccer executives of being the architects of an elaborate scheme that stole tens of millions of dollars from him.

Sonda, who was already a wealthy man when he made the alleged deal in 2009, He is claiming $35 million, the amount he says he is owed under the terms of his original investment in Neymar’s financial rights. But Sonda doesn’t really need the money, he admitted, and doesn’t seem to particularly care if Neymar and his parents end up in jail, or if the trial disrupts Brazil’s World Cup preparations.

Neymar, when he played for Santos in Brazil (EFE)

All he wants, he said in the interview at his office high above São Paulo, “is the truth.”

The New York Times account that it all started in 2009 when the Santosthe Brazilian team that became famous more than half a century ago thanks to its star Pelé, desperately needed an influx of money, a lot of money, to support Neymar, who was then 17 years old.

Like most Brazilian teams at the time, Santos feared losing teenager Neymar before he had even played a game for the club’s first team.

Neymar Sr. had already taken the Real Madrid the young footballer when he was 14 years old, the Spanish club organized a medical examination and, apparently, even prepared a contract, but Santos, alleging the rules of the FIFA of the time, demanded that he return to Brazil.

Santos knew they had an exceptional prize, but so did Neymar’s family. So a curious deal was struck: Santos offered Neymar control of 40% of his financial rights – the transfer fee a bigger team would have to pay Santos to acquire him – in exchange for a little more time.

The good news, according to Santos, is that the club already has a buyer for those rights: Sonda, who with his brother had agreed to pay 5 million reais, then about 2 million dollars, to Neymar and his family for 40 percent. cent offered.

“They became rich overnight,” said Sonda, 74, in the interview with The New York Timespointing to the mahogany table in his 24th-floor office where the contract was signed.

Delcir Sonda demands USD 35 million (Credit: Facebook)

With the clubs mired in a seemingly permanent financial crisis, entrepreneurs were becoming important then. It is that for the best young players to stay even one or two more years, the teams divided their economic rights and sold those pieces to investors like Sanda to obtain periodic injections of money.

For Sonda, investing in Santos was partly a feeling, a memory from his childhood, when he listened to the team’s games on transistor radios.

His family opened their first supermarket in 1974. Today they are 40 and as the family’s fortune grew, Sonda and his brother Idi were encouraged to get into football. In 2004, they created a company called DIS – after their first initials and the family name – to buy shares of players.

Sonda and his brother saw the business as a way to invest in something they liked, he told the NOW.

In the interview, Sonda says he does not remember how many players he had invested in over the years, but said they all received soccer equipment and occasional stipends. Some came to play with the Brazilian national team. Some of those who didn’t make it, Sonda said, ended up being hired to work in the supermarket empire.

With Neymar Jr. things were always more complicated.

“Money had always been a pressure point in the relationship with Neymar’s family,” Sonda said. Before accepting the original deal with DIS, he said, Neymar Sr. had recruited Wagner Ribeiro, then one of Brazil’s top agents, to try to get a higher price. Ribeiro suggested that other clubs and other bidders, including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, were also interested in Neymar’s 40% stake. The price, Ribeiro hinted, should be higher.

The talks dragged on until midnight before Sonda had enough. The next day, says the businessman, Neymar and his parents went to Sonda’s office and signed the papers.

For Sonda, the first sign that something was wrong came a year after Neymar started playing in the Santos first team. Until then, he recalls, he had received regular invitations to play pool and eat pizza with Neymar and his family after games at the house Neymar had bought with part of the $2 million he had received. In 2011, however, he began to notice the presence of other guests, including Pini Zahavi, the Israeli agent known for brokering some of the biggest passes in football. “He started showing up because he wanted to take him to England,” Sonda said of Zahavi.

At the same time, according to Sonda, Neymar’s father had begun to ask Sonda to sell his son’s financial rights. Offers from Neymar Sr. continued to rise, reaching 8 million euros, Sonda said. “’You’ve already won a lot,’” Sonda remembers him saying.

However, Sonda knew that European teams, including Real Madrid, were willing to pay up to 70 million euros for Neymar. That amount would have meant almost 30 million euros for him, a return 15 times higher than what the Sonda company had invested in 2009.

At Santos, the stakes also increased. The club had already renegotiated Neymar’s contract and in that deal they gave in to Neymar’s father’s demand to deliver a letter authorizing him to negotiate the price of his son’s transfer with other teams, despite the fact that Neymar still had a contract with him. Saints.

Armed with the letter – the legality of which Sonda disputes, but which is a document required by FIFA regulations – Neymar Sr. and a group of agents arranged meetings with some of the most important teams in the world: Chelsea. Bayern Munich. The real Madrid.

However, behind the scenes, in a pact that neither Santos nor DIS would know about until years later, Neymar Sr. and Barcelona had already reached an agreement.

In it, the club agreed to pay 10 million euros immediately to a company created by Neymar’s parents, and then a further 30 million once Neymar signed with Barcelona at the end of his contract with Santos in 2013. penalty that demanded the return of the entire 40 million euros ensured that Neymar would not change his mind.

File photo of Neymar on the day of his presentation as a Barcelona player, in 2013 (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

The New York Times details that Sonda’s company wrote to Barcelona, ​​demanding to know if the rumors of an agreement for Neymar were true. The club denied it had an agreement, Sonda said. In 2013, Santos relented and agreed to sell Neymar’s rights to Barcelona for the discounted price of 17.1 million euros (about $22.5 million at the time).

Neymar’s total price tag – more than $100 million – was only known after a Barcelona associate took the club to court.

But since none of Barcelona’s secret payments to Neymar’s family formed part of the official price of the transfer, Sonda’s company was left without what, according to her, corresponded to it. In the end, DIS only received 6.8 million euros.

“They sold my 40 percent to Barcelona,” lamented Sonda. “They cheated on me,” she denounces.

Baker McKenzie, the law firm representing Neymar, dismissed the very basis of Sonda’s lawsuit, as well as the jurisdiction of the Spanish court, because the transfer involved Brazilian citizens and took place in Brazil. In that country, the firm has pointed out, corruption between individuals is not a crime.

Nevertheless, Neymar is obliged to attend at least the first day of the trial, which will be held on Mondayas the Spanish court has ruled, which could lead to an uncomfortable reunion between both parties.

Together with the Spanish prosecutor’s office, Delcir Sonda requests a millionaire compensation and prison sentences for Neymar, his parents and several executives involved in the case.

Wounded, when the journalist from the NOW He asks him if he is not worried that the Trial will begin shortly before the World Cup, Sonda adds irony to his story: “It’s Neymar, if it were Pelé, then there would be a problem… But it’s not Pelé.”

KEEP READING:

The details of the “World Pact” of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé to put aside the differences in PSG amid the latent tension

Devastating report on the “Mbappé state” in PSG: conflict with the Neymar clan, mood swings and increasingly isolated