Delete Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An forthcoming drama television series is called Delete Season 2. The series enlightens us on the meaning of the enigmatic phone camera, the intricate network of lies that connects the protagonists, and the deadly secrets that have lain dormant within their families.

Be ready for an intense emotional rollercoaster trip with unexpected twists and turns and will keep you spellbound from start to finish.

On June 28, 2023, the first season began to broadcast. The second season of Delete has fans incredibly enthusiastic, and they are eager to learn more about what lies next.

A new Thai thriller web series called Delete Season 2 will soon be available on Netflix. Parkpoom Wongpoom is the series’ director.

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying and Nat Kitcharit will play the primary characters in the series, while Duangjaj Hransri, Pattarasuda Anumanrajadhon, and Nattarat Nopparattayaporn will play supporting characters.

Delete Season 2 Release Date

After being announced, Delete’s first season debuted on June 28, 2023. There were eight episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Unfortunately, it still remains unclear if Delete will have a second season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have stated a desire for a second season as well as prospective storylines.

Delete Season 2 Cast

If renewed, Delete Season 2 cast members will include Nat Kitcharit, Sarika Sartsilpsupa, Natara Nopparatayapon, Chutimon Chuengcharoens, Jaonaay Jinjett Wattanasin, Sompob Benjathikul, Chertsak Pratumsrisakhon, Pattarasuda Anumanrajadh, Duangjai Hiransri, Chindarat Kasuya, Dujdao Vadhanapakorn, and Porntip Kitdamrongchai.

Delete Season 2 Trailer

Delete Season 2 Plot

We have no information, however we anticipate that season 2 could be granted soon. The ending suggests that the exciting narrative will surely continue.

Many things in Season 2 need to be clarified, especially what happened to Lily as she discovered Too’s secret.

There remains the mystery of Thong and the way it may impact June and Tong’s forming relationship.

The last question is whether Orn will start looking into Aim’s disappearance more thoroughly. The show has not been brought back by Netflix fer a second season.

The presence of someone cannot be erased from the reality in which we now live. The similar idea underlies this series, which depicts a powerful universe in which anybody may be erased from existence.

Despite the fact that the events depicted in the series aren’t true, the audience is captivated by it.

As shown in the teaser, the series depicts a relationship in which everything is difficult to maintain while also giving viewers the ability to eliminate anybody from existence.

The storyline of the conceivable second season may examine what happened following the shocking disclosures of the first season.

After discovering the dark secrets and the area in the basement where the dead corpses are kept, Lilly and June are put in great danger.

They have the difficult job of escaping Too with his family’s grasps, who tend to use cruel methods to protect their secrets.

As they work to uncover the truth and bring the victims justice, Lilly and June could find friends and assistance from unexpected sources, creating tense and exciting showdowns.

The reasons and background of Too’s family might also be explored in further detail in Season 2, as well as their history of abusing and discarding young women.

This would give dimension to the story and provide a deeper grasp of the dysfunctional family relationships.