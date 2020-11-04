Delhi: 16-year-old girl was born to a child: 60-year-old elder had committed rape, secret revealed from CCTV footage

new Delhi: A 16-year-old minor rape victim gave birth to a child on the roof of her house in North Delhi. She was raped by a 60-year-old man about eight to 9 months ago and fearfully he did not tell his mother about it. Also Read – Youths creating ruckus in Delhi hit police constable with BMW car, both legs broken

While giving this information on Wednesday, Delhi Police said that the police had received the PCR call on 31 October. The caller gave them information about a newborn child. Police recovered a clothed infant from North Delhi, but no further information was found about him. Later, police searched CCTV footage of the area. Also Read – Corona case below 40 thousand in the country, patients increased in Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, reduced in UP, Maharashtra

A senior police officer said, “We got information about the baby on Saturday night. The police reached the spot and brought the girl to the hospital. When we searched the CCTV footage of the area, the infant was seen with a girl. ” Also Read – Faizal Khan, who prayed in the temple of Mathura, was sent to 14 days judicial custody

The police traced the girl who told that she was raped by a 60-year-old man about eight to 9 months ago and that he had not told his mother about it for fear. The police officer said that he covered the baby with clothes and left the spot by keeping the girl near a shop away from his house.

Police said that a case has been registered under various sections of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Poxo) Act and the accused person has been arrested. The accused person is a shopkeeper. He said that the girl lives with her mother who works as a domestic helper. Accused raped her eight to nine months ago

