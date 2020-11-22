Delhi: 1,759 patients died of corona in November so far, Delhi’s death rate is higher than country

New Delhi: Facing the third wave of corona virus, the death rate from this epidemic in Delhi is 1.58 percent whereas in the country the rate is 1.48 percent. Experts have attributed the large number of “serious” non-resident patients, adverse weather, pollution etc. in the city to treatment for more cases of death from Kovid-19 in the national capital. Also Read – Ayurveda and Yoga are very helpful in dealing with the challenges after corona infection: Naik

In the month of November itself, 1,759 people have died due to this epidemic in the national capital till 21 November and this is about 83 deaths per day. In the last 10 days, the death toll has reached more than 100 four times. Officials said that 111 patients died on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on Wednesday and 104 on 12 November. Also Read – Coronavirus Second Wave: Take care of yourself during the second wave of Corona, follow this rule

According to official figures, the average death rate in Delhi is 1.58 percent, which is higher than the national death rate of 1.48 percent. “Overall, there are more deaths in winter,” said Dr. BL Sherwal, managing director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. This is a big difference that we have also seen in the case of death from Kovid-19. “He said,” 70 percent of the people who died due to corona virus were elderly or suffering from serious diseases. ” Also Read – Coronavirus Updates: Central teams sent to these states, including UP, government to overcome corona

Dr. Sherwal said that most of the youth were getting infected before the lockdown was lifted. “The virus has spread rapidly among the elderly due to loosening of restrictions and during the festive season,” he said. NK Ganguly, former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said cases of death were higher than in the initial months. The data is being collected better.

Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain also said that the death rate of Kovid-19 in the national capital is slightly higher than the national average.

(input language)