Delhi: 26 boys and 16 girls become ‘officers’, cheated 70 crore rupees from 3500 foreigners, such big lime

new Delhi: More than 3500 foreigners turned out to be Indian officers by 42 educated and unemployed English-speaking unemployed. These people did not lose a lot of money from foreigners while sitting in Delhi, but they lost 70 crore rupees. The Delhi Police has arrested these people who run illegal call centers. These people used to run illegal call centers in Piragadhi area of ​​West Delhi and used to cheat foreign nationals by presenting themselves as officers of law enforcement agencies.

According to the police – the accused used to identify themselves as Indian officers and then used to collect money from foreign nationals in the form of bitcoins and gift cards that their details have come to them in a case of crime. He said that more than 90 digital devices have been seized and Rs 4.5 lakh cash has been recovered. The accused have cheated nearly Rs 70 crore from over 3,500 people.

A senior police officer said that it was reported that an illegal call center is being operated in Piragadhi area and those working there have targeted foreign nationals. After this, the raids were conducted and 42 people – 26 men and 16 women – were arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Animesh Roy.