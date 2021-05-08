Delhi: 419 recovered in raid after seizure of 100 oxygen concentrators from 2 eating places in Khan Marketplace, case passed over to Crime Department

Khan Marketplace, Delhi, Delhi Police, oxygen concentrators, coronavirus, covid-19, Information, नई दिल्ली: The Delhi Police raided two eating places within the nationwide capital and recovered 100 oxygen concentrators, that are used to regard Kovid-19 sufferers. 419 oxygen concentrators were seized after the arrest of 4 accused, who had been to be black-marketed. Delhi Police stated, the Khan Marketplace case involving the seizure of oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha Eating place in Khan Marketplace has been transferred to the Crime Department. Additionally Learn – UP: Two lionesses discovered sure in COVID-19 in Etawah Lion Safari, saved in isolation

Khan Marketplace case involving seizure of oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha eating place in Khan Marketplace has been transferred to Crime Department: Delhi Police

In keeping with police officers, 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered from ‘Khan Chacha’ eating place and 9 oxygen concentrators from ‘The town Corridor’ eating place. He informed that each eating places are in Khan Marketplace space.

Officers stated the restoration of 100 oxygen concentrators has taken position on Wednesday after the arrest of 4 folks – Gaurav, Satish Sethi, Vikrant and Hitesh – from Lodhi Colony in South Delhi, who’re accused of black advertising of oxygen concentrators. He stated that once the arrest of those 4 accused, 419 oxygen concentrators were seized, which have been to be black-marketed.

Police stated that as an interrogation, Hitesh informed that those oxygen concentrators for black advertising were saved in those eating places, and then the police carried out this raid and recovered those units. Police stated that the landlord of each those eating places is known as Navneet Kalra and his function within the case is being investigated. There’s some other eating place in Kalra, on which the police carried out a raid on Wednesday and recovered oxygen concentrators.

Police had previous informed that the Negi Ju eating place used to be open on Wednesday within the Central Marketplace of Lodhi Colony. Later, the police discovered that an individual used to be sitting in it and used to be taking an internet order of oxygen concentrator thru a computer. Within the police raid, 32 cartons of oxygen concentrator, thermal scanner and one field of N-95 masks had been discovered from the eating place premises. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Atul Kumar Thakur stated, “A case has been registered in opposition to the 4 accused and they’ve been arrested.” The Deputy Commissioner of Police stated that throughout interrogation, the accused informed that there’s some other warehouse in Chhatarpur the place 387 extra oxygen concentrators had been recovered through raiding, who had been being bought at a top value through black advertising.