Delhi: 5-6 other folks feared trapped within the huge hearth that broke out in shoe manufacturing facility, 31 hearth tenders engaged in hearth operation

New Delhi: An enormous hearth broke out at a shoe manufacturing facility in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, the place 5 to 6 individuals are feared trapped. In Udyog Nagar this morning, 31 hearth tenders reached the spot to douse the fireplace at a shoe manufacturing facility and are engaged in extinguishing the fireplace. Police stated that 5 to 6 individuals are feared trapped within the premises. There's no information of any casualties within the incident up to now.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Exterior) Parvinder Singh stated, "We were given a choice at 8.56 am to tell concerning the hearth at a shoe manufacturing facility in Udyog Nagar. 24 hearth tenders and 15 different automobiles are provide on the spot and efforts are directly to douse the fireplace.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fireplace preventing operations underway at a shoe manufacturing facility in Udyog Nagar the place a fireplace broke out this morning. 31 hearth tenders are provide on the spot.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fireplace Provider stated, "We were given the ideas round 8:26 am. 31 automobiles have reached there. The hearth has higher slightly, so the fireplace has no longer been managed but. On this incident 5-6 individuals are lacking, the quest is on and I'm going to oversee there now.

Officers of the Delhi Fireplace Division stated that efforts are directly to keep an eye on the fireplace and two CATS ambulances also are provide on the spot to take care of any emergency. The reason for the fireplace is but to be ascertained.