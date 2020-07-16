Delhi: 58 deaths due to corona in 24 hours, 3545 dead so far, number of infected crosses 1,18,000

Corona Virus in Delhi: There has once again been a big jump in deaths due to corona virus in Delhi. During the last 24 hours 58 people died in Delhi from Corona. So far, more than 35 hundred people have died in Delhi from Corona. Whereas in Delhi, more than 1 lakh 18 thousand people have become corona positive so far. On Thursday, the Delhi government issued the Corona Bulletin, saying, “During the last 24 hours, 58 people have died from Corona. So far a total of 3545 people have died in Delhi from Corona. During the 24 hours, 1652 new Corona positive cases have been reported in Delhi. A total of 1 lakh, 18 thousand 645 Corona positive cases have been reported in Delhi. Also Read – Signs of devastation from Corona: 35 lakhs in India by September, 1 crore infected by November, 5 lakh deaths can happen in 4 months

Out of Corona positive cases reported so far in Delhi, 97,693 persons have recovered. There are 17,407 active corona patients in Delhi. Among the active corona patients, 9652 corona positive people are being treated at their homes. All these individuals are kept in home isolation. Also Read – Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana’s health deteriorated, this news brought about Corona test

There are now a total of 658 containment zones in Delhi. This is the area where several corona patients have been found simultaneously. The Delhi government had estimated in the first week of June that by July 15, Delhi could have a quarter to two lakh corona patients. It was estimated that out of these one lakh 34 thousand active corona would be patients and 34000 beds would be required. Also Read – Death toll from corona infection in UP crosses 1000, 1685 new cases, difficulties increase in these cities

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We are in a better position today than in June, but that does not mean that we have won the battle with Corona.” There is still more work to be done. The corona may grow again. We can’t sit hand in hand. ” Along with this, he has appealed to people to always wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands. With this, the Delhi government has directed to bring 200 beds of corona patients under the hospital under construction in Ambedkar Nagar.