Delhi: 758 new cases of corona were reported in four months, so far 10,414 deaths

Coronavirus: 758 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi. This is the lowest number of cases of infection occurring in a single day since 16 August. At the same time, after the death of 30 infected patients in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 10,414. Officials gave this information.

With this, the total number of infected people in the capital increased to 6,21,439. In the last 24 hours, more than 85,000 samples were tested and the infection rate was recorded at 0.88 percent.

This rate was also the lowest in the last eight months. Earlier, on December 23, the lowest rate of infection was recorded at 0.9 percent. On August 17, Delhi had 787 infections while on August 16, 652 new cases were reported.

There are 7,267 patients undergoing treatment in Delhi at present.