Delhi: A 4-storey development collapses within the Sabzi Mandi house in Delhi, one individual has been rescued.

four-storey development collapsed within the Sabzi Mandi house Of Delhi:Within the nation's capital Delhi, a four-storey development collapsed in a vegetable marketplace house on Monday. One individual has been rescued and brought to the clinic. Police rescue and rescue groups are engaged within the rescue operation and individuals are being searched for only the rubble.

Delhi | A four-storey development collapsed within the Sabzi Mandi house. One individual has been rescued and brought to the clinic. Extra main points awaited. (Visuals from the spot) %.twitter.com/iQ3poHtYCN – ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Delhi Hearth Provider leader Atul Garg mentioned that details about this incident was once gained at 11.50 am, and then seven hearth tenders have been despatched to the spot. Delhi Police has given initial data in regards to the twist of fate. Extra main points are awaited.