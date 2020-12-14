Delhi AIIMS nursing staff goes on indefinite strike, patient in ward alone

AIIMS nurses strike: The nurses of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have announced an indefinite strike from Monday evening to fulfill their demands. There is a great demand of the nursing staff that the discrepancies in the sixth pay scale of the Central Pay Commission should be removed. One of the major demands of nurses is to implement the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, to ensure better wages. AIIMS Nursing Association says that not one of their 23 demands has been met. Also read – AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 Declared: AIIMS released the result of INI CET 2021, here is the direct link to check

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said that it is sad that the nurses’ union has gone on strike during these difficult times. Dr. Randeep Guleria appealed to the nursing staff to return to duty. He said, “It is unfortunate that the Sangh has gone on strike at a time when only a few months are left that the vaccine is going to come.” I appeal to all nurses and nursing officers not to go on strike and come back to work and help us through the epidemic. ” Also Read – AIIMS PG Stage 1 Result 2020 Declared: AIIMS released PG Stage 1 2020 result, here is the direct link to download

Guleria said, “We have had several meetings with him for this. Not only AIIMS administration but also the government has explained that the demand to increase their salary will be considered. Despite this, it is unfair to talk about the increase in salary at the time of the epidemic. ” Also Read – Corona Virus: Things Will Be Normal After Winter, Vaccine May Come By: AIIMS Director

He said that all the employees of AIIMS have done excellent work in the era of Corona. Unfortunately the nursing union went on an indefinite strike. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the year 2020 as the year of nurses and ANMs. The world is going through a war-like situation due to the corona epidemic. Nurses have also worked day and night to serve the patients. Real nursing workers cannot strike, leaving their patients and health workers suffering from corona helpless in the ward.

Five thousand nursing staff of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Delhi have gone on a sudden strike, increasing the difficulty of hospitalized patients.