Delhi Air Air pollution: Air air pollution greater in Delhi-NCR, AQI reached past 300, situation very dangerous

Delhi Air pollution: As soon as once more a case of air air pollution has been observed within the nation's capital Delhi. In line with SAFAR, the air high quality in Delhi has reached the class of very deficient. Right here AQI 302 is entered. Delhi's air high quality index was once recorded at 353 on Friday. On the identical time, PM 2.5 has remained the reason for main air pollution up to now.

The air high quality in Delhi NCR is anticipated to become worse additional because the wind velocity will decelerate because of western disturbances, because of which air pollution components will gather and the danger of air pollution will build up. AQI has been registered in Pusa 343, Lodhi Street 336, Mathura Street 369, Delhi-IIT 355. On the identical time, the air high quality in lots of spaces of the capital Delhi has been recorded within the very deficient class.

AQI meters

0 to 50 – excellent

51- 100- Enough

101-200- Medium

201-300- Dangerous

301-400- Very Dangerous

401- 500- is the critical class.