Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Reaches Poor Level in Delhi, know what is today’s AQI

Delhi Air Pollution: On Saturday, air quality was again recorded in the 'poor' category in Delhi, whereas it had seen improvement due to favorable winds a day earlier. The air quality index (AQI) 209 was recorded at 9 am in Delhi. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI of 137 was recorded on Friday, while AQI on Thursday and Friday was 302 and 413 respectively.

It is noteworthy that air quality index 'good' between zero and 50, 'satisfactory' between 51 and 100, 'moderate' between 101 and 200, 'bad' between 201 and 300, 'very poor' between 301 and 400. And the air quality index between 401 and 500 is considered to be in the 'severe' category.

It is worth mentioning that due to the high speed of the winds on Friday and the lesser contribution to pollution due to the incidents of stubble burning, Delhi's air was relatively clean. However, the accumulation of pollutants started again on Friday night due to slowing winds.

According to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), winds on Friday were 18 km per hour in Delhi, while on Saturday it was expected to be 15 km per hour.

With the end of harvesting season, the contribution of burning straw to the pollution of Delhi has also reduced. According to ‘Travel’, an air quality monitoring system of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, on Friday, the contribution of starchy in the case of PM-2.5 pollutants was just two percent. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius.