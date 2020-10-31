Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, expected to improve in next two days

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality has marginally improved, but on Saturday morning it remained in the ‘very poor’ category. At the same time, a government forecasting agency has said that due to the favorable speed of wind, the situation of pollution can improve in the next few days. Delhi’s air quality index (Delhi AQI) was measured at 369 at 9.30 am. The 24-hour average on Friday was AQI 374. It was recorded 395 on Thursday, 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday and 353 on Monday. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution Update: Delhi’s air is still toxic, beyond AQI level 447

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category; visuals from Nizamuddin and Sarai Kale Khan areas and Gazipur landfill

Jahangirpuri recorded 412 air quality on Saturday, 407 in Mundka and 457 in Anand Vihar, which are in the ‘severe’ category. Explain that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, between 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘medium’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’.

According to ‘Safar’, the air quality monitoring agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the participation of stubble burning in PM2.5 pollutant particles in Delhi on Friday was 19 percent. According to ‘Safar’, the share of stubble burning was 36 percent on Thursday. It was 18 percent on Wednesday, 23 percent on Tuesday, 16 percent on Monday, 19 percent on Sunday and 9% on Saturday.

Incidents of stubble burning have increased in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and this may affect the air quality of Delhi-NCR. Saffar said that the speed of wind has also increased. In view of this, a slight improvement in air quality is expected on Monday and it can fall in the ‘bad’ category.

