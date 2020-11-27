Delhi Air Pollution Latest Updates: Due to strong winds, less burning of stove, Delhi’s air is clear, know what was AQI

Delhi air pollution Latest Updates: Due to the strong winds in Delhi, the air quality improved to a “moderate” category on Friday and according to the meteorological department it is expected to improve further. The air quality index (AQI) 131 was recorded at 9 am on Friday in the city. At 4 pm on Thursday, it was recorded 302 while on Wednesday, 24-hour AQI 413 was recorded which falls in the ‘severe’ category. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Farmers from Punjab to participate in ‘Delhi Chalo’ Demonstration, number being told more than 50,000

It is noteworthy that air quality index ‘good’ between zero and 50, ‘satisfactory’ between 51 and 100, ‘moderate’ between 101 and 200, ‘bad’ between 201 and 300, ‘very poor’ between 301 and 400. And the air quality index between 401 and 500 is considered to be in the ‘severe’ category. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Update: After water showers and clashes, farmers finally entered Delhi, Center invited for talks. Big things

According to experts, the main reason for improvement in air quality and clear sky in Delhi is the strong decrease in incidents of strong winds and stubble burning. VK Soni, head of the Environmental Research Center of the Indian Meteorological Department, said the wind remained favorable throughout the night, which was better than forecast. He said, “Generally, the air is cool at night. On Thursday night, the wind speed (8-12 km / h) made better conditions. ” Also read – latest news: TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joins BJP, shocks Mamata Banerjee

The meteorological department said that the maximum wind speed was 18 kilometers per hour on Friday. According to the Central Government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, air quality is expected to be in the “satisfactory” to “moderate” category on Saturday and on Sunday it will be in the “medium” to “poor” category. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature on Friday was 10.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was near 25 degrees.

(input language)