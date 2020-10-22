Delhi air pollution level today: pollution situation in Delhi is ‘very bad’, know when improvement will come

Delhi Air Pollution Level Today 22 October 2020: Due to pollution in the National Capital Region including Delhi, the situation has once again become extremely bad. In Delhi, the pollution level remained in the ‘bad’ category despite being in a worse condition than the previous day. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 268 on Wednesday morning while it was recorded 223 on Tuesday. Today, on Thursday, the situation is not improving much. Also Read – Air quality reaching alarming levels in Delhi due to stubble burning, AQI reached 275

It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 is 'medium', 201 and 300 is 'bad', 301 and 400 is 'very bad'. And 401 and 500 are considered 'serious'.

Saffar, an organization of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said, "It is anticipated that air quality will be in very poor category on Thursday and on October 23 will be between very poor to very poor. According to the trip, 849 incidents of stubble burning occurred in Haryana, Punjab and surrounding areas yesterday (Tuesday). According to Safar, burning of stubble was contributed by 15 percent in the emission of PM 2.5 today."

The AQI in the city was 223 on Tuesday. It was recorded 244 on Monday and 254 on Sunday.

The Delhi government has launched an anti-pollution campaign called ‘Red Light on, Cart Off’, under which 2,500 environmental marshals have been deployed at hundred traffic signals of the city to spread awareness about pollution. The government has said that the awareness campaign will run from eight in the morning till eight in the night till November 15 and no one will be challaned during this time.

